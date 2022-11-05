Adderton concedes defeat in Supercars TRC bid

Boost Mobile boss Peter Adderton has accepted that he is unlikely to get his hands on the 26th Team Racing Charter needed to race in the Repco Supercars Championship next year.

Adderton boldly announced at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 that he had purchased a Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro from Triple Eight Race Engineering as part of a plan to field Richie Stanaway in Supercars next year.

His bid comes off the back of a successful wildcard outing in the Repco Bathurst 1000 with Stanaway and Greg Murphy, that saw the Kiwi duo qualify for the Top 10 Shootout and finish 11th in the 161-lapper.

As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, his campaign to enter a team in next year’s Supercars Championship was an uphill battle.

He took to Instagram to express his dismay at the apparent non-release of the TRC.

“Looks like the Charter will not be sold to anyone such a shame as our chances of competing are now almost zero,” Adderton wrote.

“I simply, I don’t understand this it would be good for the fans and as of now it looks like Boost Mobile will take no part in the full-time series in 2023.

“The wild cards are our best chance now but require the teams 75 percent vote and I understand some teams don’t even want that.

“The sport is broken and whilst Supercars Championship I am sure would love to have us, their hands are tied [as] some of the current teams in the sport are not helping themselves by blocking us.”

In saying that, Adderton declared his intentions to front up with his team at the season-opening Newcastle 500, which is set to be held from March 10-12, 2023.

“I intend to turn up with our race team at the first race and will park the transporter at the front of the gates and have those teams who oppose us come and tell me to my face and the fans why we can’t race don’t be spinless and hide in the shadows,” he continued.

“Regardless of which team you support you are welcome to stand with me, so see you all in Newcastle and if they think I am joking let’s see….be it one fan or thousands we would appreciate any support…also any sponsor of another team, you are welcome to join us as well.”

The 2022 Supercars season will conclude at the Valo Adelaide 500 from December 1-4.