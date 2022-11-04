> Features > Pirtek Poll

RESULTS: Van Gisbergen’s Supercars future

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 4th November, 2022 - 11:00am

In this week’s Pirtek Poll, we asked if you would you like to see Shane van Gisbergen leave Supercars.

Now that fans have had since Monday to vote, it’s time to give you the results (below).

At the time of publication, a majority of 76.04 percent said ‘Yes, he should test himself in another category’, 18.8 percent said ‘No, Supercars needs his presence,’ while 5.15 percent said ‘No, Supercars is worthy of him.’

Are you surprised by the results? Let us know in the comments section below.

Pirtek-Poll-Van-Gisbergens-Supercars-Future

