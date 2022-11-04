Maserati announces driver line-up for Formula E

Maserati has announced Edoardo Mortara and Maximilian Gunther as its driver line-up for the FIA Formula E Championship next year.

Mortara and Gunther will represent the Italian luxury vehicle manufacturer as it returns to motorsport as Formula E is about to enter its Gen3 era.

Formed from Venturi Racing, the Monegasque team will be led by Team Principal James Rossiter.

Mortara, who finished third in the 2021/22 Formula E season is looking forward to representing the marque.

“As a Swiss-Italian, representing the Maserati brand in their return to international motorsport will be a great honour,” the six-time Formula E race winner said.

“The past five seasons have been some of the best of my career and I’m looking forward to building upon our current success together in Gen3.”

Gunther, who is Formula E’s youngest race winner, is looking forward to joining forces with Mortara.

“I’m very proud to be joining the Maserati MSG Racing family alongside Edo ahead of Season 9,” the three-time Formula E race winner said.

“I first met Edo back in 2016 and we have similar values when it comes to racing – we’re both very detail orientated and driven for success.

“I believe we’ll make a formidable team and I know that we will work hard together to ensure we extract the maximum performance together with the team.

“To be part of the Maserati brand’s return to racing in partnership with MSG Racing is a huge honour for me and I‘m looking forward to building something very strong together.”

Head of Maserati Corse Giovanni Tommaso Sgro said it is an exciting time to enter the sport.

“We’re proud to be back on track where we belong, powered by passion and innovative by nature. In the race for performance, we’ll be taking Maserati forward as we charge on the streets of the world’s most iconic cities,” Sgro said.

“Formula E is more than just a racing series, for us, it’s a competitive platform bringing new technologies to accelerate the development of high-efficiency electrified powertrains and intelligent software for our sport road cars. And, as the first Italian brand to join, we’re looking forward setting in motion our full-electric Folgore strategy.”

The ninth season of Formula E will commence in Mexico City, on January 14, 2023.