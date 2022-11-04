Jones gunning for Porsche Junior Shootout success

Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship winner Harri Jones is set to contest the Porsche Motorsport Junior Shootout this month.

Jones has had a stellar year, sealing the Carrera Cup title on the streets of Surfers Paradise over the weekend.

The McElrea Racing driver earned his ticket to the shootout after taking out this year’s Michelin Junior title.

Seen as the most proven pathway for talented drivers to progress to the highest level abroad, the Junior Shootout continues to play a crucial role in the development of emerging talent from Australia, New Zealand.

Drivers taking part in this year’s programme will compete for a $351,460 AUD scholarship to take part in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Series next year.

The Junior Shootout has been used as a platform by current Porsche Factory drivers Matt Campbell and Jaxon Evans to launch their international careers.

“I’m hoping to follow in the footsteps of Matt and Jaxon and get that under my belt that definitely makes it a bit easier to fund the European campaign,” Jones told Speedcafe.com.

“Even if we don’t get that that shootout prize, we’re still looking to find sponsors and investors to get myself over there next year.

“It’s a really awesome programme for junior drivers like myself and even the rookie programme that they have in Supercup, they teach their drivers so much and from there, it’s definitely a good proving ground for factory support and any manufacturer.”

After visiting Europe earlier this year, Jones holds ambitions of competing in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Series.

“I was in Europe for the Formula 1 at Monza a few weeks ago, it was an absolute eye-opener to see the level of professionalism within the Supercup grid,” he reflected.

“We’re looking to continue following the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid next year and get onto the Porsche Supercup grid.”

A formal date and venue has yet to be revealed for the Porsche Motorsport Junior Shootout.