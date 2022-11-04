IndyCar announces new name for Indy Lights, 2023 calendar

The Indy Lights field at Laguna Seca
IndyCar has announced a new name for its top feeder series, with Indy Lights to be known going forward as ‘Indy NXT’.
In fact, the change is more than skin deep, with the competition’s moniker including title partner reference now ‘Indy NXT by Firestone’.
That reflects a switch in tyre supplier from Cooper Tires to Firestone, bringing the category into alignment with the IndyCar Series itself.
Both initiatives are consistent with a push to better promote Indy NXT and align it with the top flight since IndyCar took back management of the category of the 2022 season.
According to IndyCar’s announcement, “The 2023 season will provide an additional opportunity for a reset and a new mission to emerge, guided by an ethos that aims to inspire and relate to Generation Z and the young talent piloting race cars.”
IndyCar President Jay Frye said, “Indy NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations of racers ready to engage in breathtaking, high-stakes competition.
“Firestone is the perfect partner in this endeavour, with its innovative technology and authentic appreciation for Indy NXT and its vast potential.”
The Indy NXT logo
The 2023 calendar will be comprised of 14 races across 11 events, all in support of the IndyCar Series.
It kicks off in St Petersburg, followed by stops at Barber Motorsports Park, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (double-header), Detroit (double-header), Road America, Mid-Ohio, Iowa, Nashville, Gateway, Portland, and Laguna Seca (double-header).
IndyCar is forecasting that the field will grow yet again next year, after a full-time equivalent grid of around 13 cars in 2022.
Linus Lundqvist won the series this year, although he is yet to announce a drive in IndyCar for 2023.
Hunter McElrea is the top-ranked driver from the 2022 campaign to have had his participation in Indy NXT confirmed for next year, again with Andretti Autosport, after ending the season fourth in the standings.
Indy NXT 2023 calendar
|Race
|Track
|Race day
|1
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|Sunday, Mar 5
|2
|Barber Motorsports Park
|Sunday, Apr 30
|3
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 1
|Friday, May 12
|4
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Race 2
|Saturday, May 13
|5
|Streets of Detroit Race 1
|Saturday, June 3
|6
|Streets of Detroit Race 2
|Sunday, Jun 4
|7
|Road America
|Sunday, Jun 18
|8
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|Sunday, Jul 2
|9
|Iowa Speedway
|Saturday, Jul 22
|10
|Streets of Nashville
|Sunday, Aug 6
|11
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, Aug 27
|12
|Portland International Raceway
|Sunday, Sep 3
|13
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 1
|Saturday, Sep 9
|14
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Race 2
|Sunday, Sep 10
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]