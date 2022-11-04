IndyCar announces new name for Indy Lights, 2023 calendar

IndyCar has announced a new name for its top feeder series, with Indy Lights to be known going forward as ‘Indy NXT’.

In fact, the change is more than skin deep, with the competition’s moniker including title partner reference now ‘Indy NXT by Firestone’.

That reflects a switch in tyre supplier from Cooper Tires to Firestone, bringing the category into alignment with the IndyCar Series itself.

Both initiatives are consistent with a push to better promote Indy NXT and align it with the top flight since IndyCar took back management of the category of the 2022 season.

According to IndyCar’s announcement, “The 2023 season will provide an additional opportunity for a reset and a new mission to emerge, guided by an ethos that aims to inspire and relate to Generation Z and the young talent piloting race cars.”

IndyCar President Jay Frye said, “Indy NXT by Firestone will continue to develop and graduate new generations of racers ready to engage in breathtaking, high-stakes competition.

“Firestone is the perfect partner in this endeavour, with its innovative technology and authentic appreciation for Indy NXT and its vast potential.”

The 2023 calendar will be comprised of 14 races across 11 events, all in support of the IndyCar Series.

It kicks off in St Petersburg, followed by stops at Barber Motorsports Park, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (double-header), Detroit (double-header), Road America, Mid-Ohio, Iowa, Nashville, Gateway, Portland, and Laguna Seca (double-header).

IndyCar is forecasting that the field will grow yet again next year, after a full-time equivalent grid of around 13 cars in 2022.

Linus Lundqvist won the series this year, although he is yet to announce a drive in IndyCar for 2023.

Hunter McElrea is the top-ranked driver from the 2022 campaign to have had his participation in Indy NXT confirmed for next year, again with Andretti Autosport, after ending the season fourth in the standings.

Indy NXT 2023 calendar