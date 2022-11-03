Tickford Racing scouting for exciting talent

Tickford Racing is searching for an experienced race mechanic as well as an apprentice mechanic to join its ranks.

An elite team in the Repco Supercars Championship, Tickford Racing runs four Ford Mustangs in the series and is responsible for the design, manufacturing, building, and maintenance of each of its race cars.

Team Manager at Tickford Racing, Matt Roberts, said it is an exciting time to join the organisation.

“There are lots of new projects on the go here,” Roberts said.

“It’s an exciting time heading into the Gen3 era.

“All the teams are feverishly building brand new cars.

“It’s always good to see new equipment and technology come on board.

“We’ve also got a class field of drivers.

“It’s a great time to be involved in the sport.”

The team is seeking a highly motivated individual with motorsport experience to join the team as a race mechanic.

“We’re looking for an experienced race mechanic to really bolster our programme,” Roberts added.

“The race mechanic will be helping build our new Gen3 chassis, existing racing programme, and even our expanding DS2 programme.

“You know, we’re stepping it up next year.

“We’re just going through the motions now and hopefully we can find the right candidate.

“Hopefully we can certainly look to bolster our already strong race crew that we’ve got.”

Tickford Racing is also looking towards the future, providing a great opportunity for an apprentice mechanic to join the team.

“We’re looking at, you know, developing our talent and I’m really looking forward to growing the youth and, and seeing what that next emerging race mechanic is going to look like,” Roberts stated.

“It’s an exciting time for a junior aspiring mechanic to be given the opportunity to get into the sport.

“We’re a one-stop shop we basically do everything in-house here.

“Obviously, not only just a race shop, but we also have our own machine shop, fabrication, engine department, sub-assembly, sign shop, and composites department.

“We’ve got a vast range of knowledge for the younger kids and the next generation race mechanics to come through the ranks, learn and sink their teeth into more than just one department.”

The successful candidate for both roles must demonstrate a can-do attitude and most importantly be a positive team player ready to contribute to our world-class racing team with a relentless drive for success on and off the track.

Both roles require frequent travel to race events and test days.

Candidates must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident to work in either role.

Job duties, responsibilities, and prerequisites can be found on JobStop.com.

