Options narrow for Ricciardo’s Formula 1 future

There look to be just two potential berths if Daniel Ricciardo is to remain in Formula 1 in 2023.

The Australian will not be in a race drive next year but is known to be interested in a Reserve Driver role, should a suitable option be available.

Following confirmation of Stoffel Vandoorne at Aston Martin earlier this week, those potential employers have been further reduced.

Reserve Drivers perform a variety of functions for teams, differing slightly for each but fundamentally offering the same services.

Most visible is their role in the garage, listening in to the radio during sessions and taking part in debriefs thereafter.

They are at the circuit as a potential short-notice replacement and are often given time in the car during testing to bring them up to speed with the systems and fundamentals of the machine.

This will often see them at events on a Friday before travelling back to base that afternoon ahead of a long night at the factory.

There, they work in the simulator to refine and develop car set-up over a race weekend.

The biggest teams will employ multiple simulator drivers with their focus on evaluating different set-up options and recommending changes ahead of Saturday’s Free Practice 3.

Beyond that, the Reserve Driver interacts with guests and is an ambassador for the team at public events; speaking to the Paddock Club and so on.

Typically, there are two different types of drivers employed in those roles; high potential youngsters who are being groomed for a possible race drive in future, or race drivers whose active careers have come to an end.

There are exceptions, but by and large the bulk of drivers, Vandoorne included, fall into one of those buckets.

Indeed, Aston Martin is a perfect microcosm of that; the team also employs Formula 2 champion-elect Felipe Drugovich.

Vandoorne had been in a Reserve Driver role at Mercedes since 2020, coupling that with his drive for the three-pointed star in Formula E.

His exit, along with that of Nyck de Vries who will join Scuderia AlphaTauri as race driver for 2023, leaves the Anglo-German operation without a nominated Reserve Driver for 2023.

It is one of just three drivers in that position, the others being McLaren and Alpine.

Options for Ricciardo as a Reserve Driver are therefore limited.

Sources have confirmed to Speedcafe.com that he is in discussions with a “top team” for an opportunity, from which we can safely eliminate much of the field.

We can further eliminate teams based on their stated positions, with McLaren and Alpine having voiced those.

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal at McLaren, has admitted that his team would be open to the concept, but no conversations have been had on the notion.

“That’s a discussion we didn’t have yet,” he said when asked of the possibility by Speedcafe.com.

“It’s a discussion we usually have in winter.

“As you know, as well, we also have an agreement with other teams to share Reserve Drivers.

“Again, there’s absolutely no hard or bad feelings between Daniel and us, and therefore in general I think it’s possible.”

At Alpine, Otmar Szafnauer all but ruled out the Australian’s return to Enstone in a Reserve Driver capacity.

“We haven’t made that decision yet,” Szafnauer said of who will step into the role currently (officially) held by Piastri.

“But to be fair to Daniel, we haven’t been talking to him about [a] reserve [role].”

Given that, we can logically whittle the list of potential employers to three; Mercedes, Red Bull, and Ferrari.

The latter has traditionally favoured its internal programme. It has Robert Shwartzman within its ranks already, as well as the experienced Antonio Giovinazzi. In that scenario, what does Ricciardo offer that the team does not already have?

A berth at Ferrari is therefore unlikely.

Red Bull on the other hand is a possibility.

It has Formula 2 race winner Liam Lawson as its next-in-line youngster, but when the opportunity presented to move him into a race drive, Red Bull instead opted to go outside of its junior programme to recruit Nyck de Vries.

It’s not a huge vote of confidence in the young New Zealander, who has just a handful of test outings in a Formula 1 car to his name.

The squad also has Sebastien Buemi, though the World Endurance Champion’s Formula 1 experience is somewhat dated.

There is then something of a hole in the squad’s structure, especially when one considers it has four drivers to protect; Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda, and (for 2023) de Vries.

It would therefore make sense to bring in an experienced driver, at a currently very affordable rate, to mitigate that risk while also adding contemporary knowledge to the simulator programme.

Of course, its need is lower than Mercedes, given it at least has Lawson on hand should he be needed.

Given Vandoorne and de Vries have both moved on, the Brackley-based operation has nobody to back up Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

It has the greatest need of a driver and, of those on the market, Ricciardo has the best credentials by some considerable distance.

Such a move would also be consistent with Ricciardo’s own statements, where he asserted his future was not contingent on anyone else.

“My future will be… let’s say, I don’t think it’s relative to what others do,” he said last month when Speedcafe.com asked about his future, and Hamilton’s intention to carry on beyond 2023.

“Opportunities will arise when they do but I’m not banking on anyone doing something so I can find my way.

“I want to take the time necessary, keep a little bit of distance to the sport and rebuild myself.

“But then yeah, if something makes make sense in ’24, come back with a vengeance and have some fun and hopefully race at the front.”

Formula 1 team’s 2023 driver lineups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Reserve(s) Mercedes Lewis Hamilton (2023) George Russell (2022+) Ferrari Charles Leclerc (2024) Carlos Sainz (2024) Robert Shwartzman

Antonio Giovinazzi Red Bull Max Verstappen (2028) Sergio Perez (2024) Liam Lawson

Sebastien Buemi McLaren Lando Norris (2022+) Oscar Piastri (2024+) Alpine Esteban Ocon (2024) Pierre Gasly (2023+) Aston Martin Fernando Alonso (2023+) Lance Stroll Felipe Drugovich

Stoffel Vandoorne AlphaTauri Nyck de Vries (2023) Yuki Tsunoda (2023) Liam Lawson Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas (2022+) Guanyu Zhou (2023) Theo Pourchaire

Robert Kubica Haas Kevin Magnussen (2022+) Mick Schumacher

Nico Hulkenberg Pietro Fittipaldi Williams Alex Albon (2023+) Logan Sargeant (2023)* Jack Aitken

* Sargeant’s contract subject to gaining an FIA Superlicence