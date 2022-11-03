McLaren SP calling on existing depth in IndyCar expansion

McLaren SP is well-placed to expand in a tight IndyCar labour market because of its existing depth, according to Racing Director Gavin Ward.

While the squad has now confirmed that it will indeed field a fourth car at next year’s Indianapolis 500, for veteran Tony Kanaan, it had already embarked on an expansion path by turning its third car into a full-time entry.

While grid sizes fluctuated throughout the now completed 2022 season, the full-time equivalent field numbered roughly 26 cars, and the growth trend is set to continue next year.

Juncos Hollinger Racing has already confirmed that it will become a two-car team having fielded just Callum Ilott this year, joining McLaren SP and potentially others in expanding, and hence further increasing the demand for skilled crew members.

Speaking recently to select media, Ward said that the papaya outfit had positions to fill, but was already carrying staff to cover the extra workload created by the arrival of 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner Alexander Rossi.

“I think this team has been carrying some good depth,” he explained.

“So, I think it’s a little bit of both [recruitment and using existing personnel].

“For sure, the whole paddock is in a bit of a fight to get the best people and there was a shortage of that, so I won’t say we have every single position lined up and ready to fill.

“But we do have a good amount of it, resource wise and logistically; I think we’re very well aligned with that.

“That’s bringing in key people, good people to kind of not just fill the spots, but actually fill us up and add strength and depth.”

Ward, who was appointed Director of Trackside Engineering upon his arrival at McLaren SP before receiving a promotion when President Taylor Kiel departed, nominated the coming weeks as the timeline for finalising its recruitment for the 2023 campaign.

Then, Pato O’Ward will continue in Car #5, Felix Rosenqvist moves into Car #6, and now former Andretti Autosport driver Rossi takes up Car #7.