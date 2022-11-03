Fan-owned Indy 500 campaign launched

Marotti Autosport has launched a campaign to field a fully fan-owned entry in next year’s Indianapolis 500.

Known as ‘Spirit of Speedway’, the team is offering equity in the car which would compete in the event, with investors entitled to the corresponding share in whatever prizemoney it earns.

According to the investor summary, a $50,000 investment represents a five percent stake and hence five percent share of the purse, while the minimum buy-in is $2500 (figures quoted in USD).

Curiously, that equates to capitalisation of $1 million, yet the stated maximum investment goal is $250,000.

Depending on the size of the stake, investors will enjoy additional perks such as a corporate suite at Indianapolis Motorsport Speedway on race day and two-seater rides.

Marotti Autosport has history at Indy, including partnering with Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2016 for the #77 entry which Oriol Servia drove.

It has staged previous crowdfunding efforts, although selling equity in an Indy 500 entry in this fashion is said to be a first.

The ‘Spirit of Speedway’ moniker, however, harks back to a bygone era when cars were named after towns.

“On behalf of Marotti Autosport, I am inviting you to be a fan investor and join us for a completely unique opportunity in motorsports,” said team owner Will Marotti, via the investor summary.

“As a lifelong race fan myself, I want you – the race fan and heart of this sport – to experience the excitement and passion of the Indy 500, and the events leading up to it, like never before!

“The Spirit of Speedway program will instill pride and desire for a collective win that will reach far beyond an individual driver or team.

“We are asking you to come along in this once-in-a-lifetime effort to compete and win on the world’s largest stage and largest single-day sporting event.

“We truly appreciate this opportunity to share with you more about this exciting program and opportunity. I hope to see you at the races!”

The 200-lapper at The Brickyard takes place next year on May 28.