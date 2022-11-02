Work progresses on new Detroit GP infrastructure

Work continues on the infrastructure needed to put on the Detroit Grand Prix in its new downtown location next year.

The event, which will be the seventh of the 2023 IndyCar season, moves from Belle Isle to the city streets in what is something of a homecoming, given the new layout takes in parts of the original Formula 1 track.

Now, organisers have published new images online showing the laying of concrete slabs in the pit/paddock area, which is located in a carpark near the GM Renaissance Center which will be the centrepiece of the circuit.

The new-for-2023 layout will feature 10 corners, predominantly 90 degrees, and total 1.7mi (2.7km).

The Detroit Grand Prix was held seven times as a Formula 1 event, then thrice more as a CART event, before being moved from the original Renaissance Center layout to Belle Isle

That location saw 20 events across 31 years, the most recent of which was a single-header won by Team Penske’s Will Power.

Next year’s Detroit Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on June 2-4.