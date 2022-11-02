Super3 driver to make racing return with APC

Former Super3 steerer Chris Delfsma will make his racing return at the final round of the 2022 Australian Production Cars brought to you by Liqui Moly season.

After a four-year absence, Delfsma will steer a Ford Mustang at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International from November 11-13.

Last time he raced in APC, he finished runner-up in Class A in 2007, taking the Class B title victory in 2008, before leaving the series at the end of 2009.

“After that I went to race in Super3 where I competed until 2018 when I took a step away from all racing,” Delfsma said.

“In the last four years I have just had too much happening personally to fit in any racing, I have been very busy with my business and my kids were at an age where I was needed around a lot.

“Whilst Supercars racing was a great challenge and I am glad I did it, now I want racing that is less of a physical and logistical challenge and more fun and I see the Australian Production Cars as a way of achieving that.”

“I really enjoy production car racing, and was also able to secure a class Bathurst 12 Hour win in 2007 sharing my [Ford Falcon] BA XR8 with John Bowe and Jack Elesgood.

“I will also be working with Garry Mennell from On Track Motorsport at Bathurst and also beyond, which is the same team I used to race with way back in 2008, so it definitely feels like a reunion and a coming home of sorts.”

For his return to production car racing, Delfsma said the Mustang was an easy decision.

“I collect Fords and would say that I have blue blood, so the Mustang was an obvious choice for me,” he explained.

“This Mustang has only done one race, being last year’s Bathurst 6 Hour and it won its class in its only race.

“I bought it not long after that and it has literally been sitting in my shed for a year before I got a chance to even drive it for the very first time at a test day just last week at Sydney Motorsport Park.

“Any time you get to race at Mount Panorama is amazing and I am really looking forward to getting out there.”

The final round will also see the return of Matthew Holt to the grid in a brand-new car after his spectacular crash in Round 3 at Sandown International Raceway.

Holt’s #65 HSV Clubsport made heavy contact with the bridge after running off the end of the ripple strip at Dandenong Road in Race 3.

While Holt was okay, his car sustained significant damage, and is currently in the workshop being re-bodied ahead of a return next year.

He debuted his new car, a HSV Clubsport VF R8 in NSW Production Touring Cars at the weekend, winning Class A2, while finishing fifth and fourth overall in the two races.

The final round of the 2022 APC season will consist of four 30-minute races at Mount Panorama.