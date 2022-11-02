McLaren SP confirms fourth car at Indy 500 for Kanaan

McLaren SP has confirmed that it will field a fourth car at next year’s Indianapolis 500, with Tony Kanaan to take the wheel.

The Brazilian comes to the papaya outfit after his latest, two-year stint at Chip Ganassi Racing, finishing third in its extra car at The Brickyard last May.

Also announced is that NTT Data will be the primary sponsor for the #6 entry of Felix Rosenqvist for 10 races next year, and also of the Kanaan car at Indy, as part of a multi-year deal.

While Rosenqvist drove the NTT Data-backed #10 car at Ganassi, it is notable that Alex Palou steered that entry this year, when he became involved in a legal stoush with his current employer as he sought to leave for McLaren.

The 2021 IndyCar champion has still landed a Formula 1 testing deal with the Woking-based organisation, but the latest sponsor development is consistent with the theory that he will make the full switch at the end of 2023.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said, “NTT Data joining our great group of partners is a huge boost for Arrow McLaren SP.

“I’m thrilled they will be representing our #6 car as a Lead Partner and a major sponsor for our fourth entry in the Indy 500, piloted by Tony Kanaan.

“Tony proved last year he can compete with the best of them, and I’m excited to see him put on a show with our team next May.”

Kanaan, who drove all of the ovals in place of Jimmie Johnson in 2021 before an Indy-only campaign this year, said, “I feel extremely lucky to get another shot racing in the Indy 500.

“I’m excited to work with Pato [O’Ward], Felix, and Alexander [Rossi] and race with the Arrow McLaren SP team.

“My biggest battle in last year’s race was against these three drivers so working with them and driving with them will be exciting for all of us.”

Kanaan is the second Indy 500 winner to join the team, given Rossi, who makes the move from Andretti Autosport this off-season, prevailed in IndyCar’s flagship race as a rookie in 2016.

Given O’Ward finished second this year and Rosenqvist fourth, McLaren SP can boast the drivers who filled second through fifth in the most recent running of the Indy 500.

The 2023 season starts at St Petersburg on the weekend of Sunday, March 5.