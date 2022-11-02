MARC GT completes final test hit-out

The new MARC GT prototype has completed its last testing hit-out before it rolls off the production line next year.

Designed and manufactured in partnership between MARC Cars Australia and PACE Innovation, the LS3-powered Mercedes C63-inspired GT capable of punching out 575 horsepower undertook testing at Queensland Raceway yesterday.

The testing programme involved evaluation of electronics and tyres with the prototype also undertaking a one-hour endurance run.

The only blight of the day was when the car made contact with the wall at Turn 2, after suddenly losing pressure in the front left tyre.

It is understood that the driver was okay and that the prototype will be able to be easily repaired.

Otherwise, MARC Cars Australian Owner Geoff Taunton told Speedcafe.com that it was a successful outing.

“It just went very well,” Taunton said.

“The car has performed as designed.

“We had to test things like the pit-lane speed limiter to all the calibrations for a lot of the electronics.

“It had to do an endurance run at the end of the day, a one hour session, which we also tried various tyre makes, models, and compounds.

“Everything went very well.

“We only had a little bit of limited time in the afternoon because of the weather.”

After the conclusion of testing, Taunton said the MARC GT will be ready to compete in its own MARC Cars Australia racing series in 2023 alongside existing MARC models, with the schedule yet to be announced.

“This car has been naturally designed and built for a new series for Australia that we consider to be the most economical racing that we’ll have here for the speed and the times it will do.

“It’s gone well and truly above our expectations, it’s actually done a lot better than we thought it was going to do in lap times.

“It will do a Supercars time at probably one tenth of the cost.

“Now it’s a matter of selling cars and getting them on the grid.”

The MARC GT prototype completed several tests as part of the programme, with Supercars regular Brodie Kostecki behind the wheel at Queensland Raceway in August.

At the time, the Erebus Motorsport driver labelled the prototype as a, “bloody incredible piece of machinery”.

He punched a fastest lap of 1:07.4s during that hit-out.

Following repairs, the MARC GT prototype is set to be shipped to the new owner Mark Petch in New Zealand.

The first customer MARC GT, one of several sold, is scheduled for completion in January 2023.