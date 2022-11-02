Golding hungrier than ever to continue in Supercars

James Golding is the hungriest he has ever been in his career to compete in the Repco Supercars Championship.

The 26-year-old, who currently drives for PremiAir Racing, is yet to officially be locked in for next year’s championship.

PremiAir Racing recently confirmed the signing of Tim Slade for 2023, with Golding widely tipped to be announced in the second seat in the coming days.

Golding was thrown in the deep end as a mid-season replacement for Garry Jacobson ahead of Townsville, though has impressed the team since coming on board.

He has scored two top 10s, one at Sandown and the other at Pukekohe, and has a best qualifying result of eighth, also at Sandown.

While no announcement has been made yet, the Victorian is excited by the potential of continuing with the Peter Xiberras-led squad.

“I’ve been out of a full-time seat for two and a half years and doing everything I can to possibly get back here,” Golding told Speedcafe.com.

“I’m re-focussed, hungry, and more experienced than I ever have been, which I think is showing.

“It’s certainly exciting to see the team improve. We’re by no means close to having everything spot on and everything dialed in, we’ve still got a lot of work to do, but it’s showing a lot of promise, which is good.”

At last weekend’s Gold Coast round, a small error in the Beach Chicane for the #31 Subway-backed ZB Commodore driver triggered a multi-car pile-up, which he profusely apologised for.

Golding was later seen in the paddock with a wrist strap, with CT scans revealing a sprain to his left wrist.

It is expected he will be fit to race at the season finale on the streets of Adelaide.

“We’ve been improving every time we go on track,” Golding said of the season in general.

“I think I’ve been ticking the boxes and the team is improving as well so we’re on the right trajectory and feeling comfortable out there.

“Still learning the car more and more and we’re getting stronger as a team, so that’s the most important thing.

“That’s all I can be doing at this point to be locked in for next year.”

The Valo Adelaide 500 takes place from December 1-4.