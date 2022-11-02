Gold Coast Supercars event sets record crowd and TV numbers

Last weekend’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 broke records for crowd attendance and TV viewership.

The Repco Supercars Championship returned to the streets of Surfers Paradise for the first time since 2019.

A record crowd of 200,232 packed into the beach-side circuit to watch the action, the biggest crowd at the Gold Coast round since Supercars began promoting the event in 2012.

Set in 2019, the previous record was 198,763.

The GC500 also delivered record numbers for the Foxtel Group, with a total audience of 254,000 viewers.

It makes last weekend’s Supercars round the “most-watched Gold Coast event of all time” on subscription television.

Audience figures were up six percent overall on the 2019 Surfers Paradise Supercars round, while streaming audiences soared, with a 228 percent increase through Foxtel Now, Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports.

Supercars CEO, Shane Howard, spoke of the event’s success.

“We waited three years to put this event back together and it was one of the best ever,” Howard said.

“This is the biggest attendance we’ve had at the event on the Gold Coast since Supercars started promoting it ten years ago.

“I want to thank our loyal and passionate fans for their support of this sensational event.

“To have 200 thousand fans attend this year’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 confirms its status as Queensland’s biggest sporting event.

“This year we re-energised the event with three nights of music acts including some of the best international DJs and Australian live acts.

“We had a focus on providing something for everyone at this year’s event from the addition of the Hellenika Suite at the Beach Chicane to the SuperKids Zone and new on-track entertainment

“Boost Mobile activations brought a huge amount of colour and entertainment to fans of all ages as well.

“The weather was perfect; fans enjoyed the party atmosphere and we showed the Gold Coast off to the rest of the world as one of the best events on the calendar.

“We’d like to thank the local businesses and residents who continue to get behind us and help to deliver great outcomes for visitors.

“I want to thank Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Tourism Events Queensland, the Queensland Government, Major Events Gold Coast, Gold Coast City Council and Boost Mobile for their extraordinary support of the event.”

The final round of the Supercars season takes place on the streets of Adelaide from December 1-4.