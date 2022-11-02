Chastain wall-ride move fair for NASCAR finale

The wall-ride move used by Ross Chastain is set to remain within the rules of NASCAR ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway.

Chastain intentionally bashed his Trackhouse Racing #1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 against the trackside barrier and held the throttle to the floor to move up five spots into fifth place on the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Round of 8 race at Martinsville Speedway.

The spirited effort resulted in him clinching a spot alongside 2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, 2020 title winner Chase Elliott, and 2017 NASCAR Truck Series winner Christopher Bell in the fight for the 2022 title.

Chastain also set the fastest NASCAR Cup Series lap of the 0.526 mi (0.847 km) oval circuit in the process, with a 18.845s.

He would eventually be classified fourth post-race.

The outrageous manoeuvre drew a significant reaction, being both applauded and lambasted at the same time.

There have been calls for a rule to be introduced against similar tactics, including from Logano.

While the move is currently within the bounds of the rulebook, NASCAR Chief Operating Officer Steven O’Donnell said it will be reviewed during the break.

“As with anything you see for the first time, you’ve got to take a look,” O’Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s show, The Morning Drive.

“We’ve had a number of discussions internally about that move and what-ifs.

“That’s within the rules, and believe that is where we’ll be for Phoenix, as well, and then something we can evaluate in the off season.

“At this point in looking at it, it was a move within the bounds of the rule book and we really don’t think it’s right to adjust the rules when for 35 points races we’ve been one way and throw a wrinkle in it for the 36th.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 6 at 15:00 local time/Monday 07:00 AEDT.