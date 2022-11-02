Binder tipping Miller to be KTM’s MotoGP troubleshooter

Brad Binder believes Ducati incumbent Jack Miller will be able to quickly identify what KTM needs to fix when he lands at the Austrian marque next season.

The Australian is switching from red to orange at the end of the current campaign, after two years at the factory Ducati Lenovo Team and three prior to that at Pramac Racing, essentially the B squad.

The Bologna manufacturer has already wrapped up a third straight constructors’ title and second straight teams’ championship this year, and is on the verge of scoring the triple crown given Francesco Bagnaia takes a 23-point lead into this weekend’s Valencia finale.

According to Binder, that makes Miller a prized recruit.

“I’m excited to have Jack come across, for sure,” he said of his future Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team-mate in a piece for MotoGP’s official website.

“I think he comes with a wealth of knowledge, and he’s coming off the bike to beat at the moment, so I think when he jumps on our bike, it’s a lot easier for him to point out, ‘okay, this is the points we need to work in’.

“He’s also a great guy, really friendly, and I’m sure he’s going to fit incredibly well into our team.”

Miller would even come with particularly recent Ducati knowledge, considering the “long list of stuff” he was supposed to have been entrusted with in September’s Misano test, which is treated as something of the start of pre-season for the following year.

However, he is not the only Bologna know-how heading to KTM.

While there is yet to be official confirmation, it is near certain that the crew chiefs of Enea Bastianini and Miller, Alberto Giribuola and Cristhian Pupulin respectively, are off to Mattighofen, given the crew chief shuffle which Pramac incumbent Johann Zarco has outlined.

Pending details of their contracts, they could be in action for KTM this coming Tuesday, when the post-season test takes place at Valencia’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Before then, practice for the final grand prix of the year commences on Friday.