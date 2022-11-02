American to race Trans Am at Bathurst

American driver Robert Noaker will compete in the National Trans Am Series at Bathurst later this month.

The Pennsylvanian native is set to steer a Dream Racing Australia Dodge Challenger, as part of the Turtle Wax Trans Am 100 at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International from November 11-13.

Dream Racing Australia Owner Craig Scuttela is looking forward to welcoming Noaker to the fold.

“Robert at 18 is already a veteran racer,” Scutella exclaimed.

“Robert will quickly adapt to Mount Panorama and the new car/tyre combination.

“Our team is a National Trans Am-winning team led by Cameron Fisher and Kim Jane, and we have proven success with great young drivers like Nathan Herne, Kyle Gurton, and Jackson Rice.

“Robert will be extremely competitive and we know he will continue to improve across the weekend.”

Noaker’s first foray overseas caps off a rookie season that has seen him campaign his family-run team’s Ford Mustang on a part-time basis.

The Mount Panorama outing comes at a circuit the 18-year-old has watched races at while growing up.

“I remember first seeing the Bathurst track on TV over 10 years ago, I was probably 6 or 8 years old then, it’s one of the world’s most famous tracks,” Noaker said.

“When we heard that running the Turtle Wax Trans Am 100 at the Bathurst International was possible, we knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

In addition to the uphill battle of having to learn the 6.213km track, Noaker will have come to grips with the Hoosier tyre, rather than the Pirelli tyres he is more familiar with, as well as a new aero set-up.

“I’m looking forward to trying a different tyre design with Hoosier, and a different aero package with Dodge Challenger bodywork,” he added.

“It will be a lot to learn in just a few practice sessions, but I’m excited to work with my new team Dream Racing Australia and hopefully we can adjust to it quickly.

“Franklin Road’s team has been very helpful to us in our rookie season with advice and chassis setup help, and we thought running their colours at the Bathurst International would be a good way to thank them.”

The National Trans Am Series will take to the track for two practice sessions, qualifying, as well as three races at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International, concluding with the Trans Am Bathurst 100 on Sunday, November 13.