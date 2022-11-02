> News > Formula 1

All Formula 1 drivers’ penalty points

By Mat Coch

Wednesday 2nd November, 2022 - 11:24am

Drivers face a one-race ban if they accumulate 12 or more penalty points in a 12-month period

Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz are the only drivers on the Formula 1 grid to not have accumulated any points on their Superliences.

Following a penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly is precariously close to sitting out an event.

The Frenchman has chalked up 10 points on his licence in the last six months. Drivers are allowed to accumulate a maximum of 12 points over a rolling 12-month period before facing a one-race ban.

Gasly’s Scuderia AlphaTauri team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, is also close to ban having racked up nine points, though two of those will fall away on November 14.

The Japanese driver simply needs to get through the Sao Paulo Grand Prix without major incident and he should be in the clear, especially if he does the same in Abu Dhabi as another two points fall away on December 5.

That means he’ll go into the 2023 season with just five points accumulated, the most recent of those having come at the Italian Grand Prix when he failed to slow for yellow flags during practice.

The current Superlicence system was introduced in 2014, a season that featured just 19 races.

This year’s championship has already taken in 20 events, with two more still to come, while next year the calendar expands to 24 races.

Essentially that equates to a 25 percent increase in the number of races, while the allowed penalty points has remained static.

There are no plans to increase the number of penalty points in line with the expanded calendar, meaning drivers will have to exercise more caution in 2023 than ever before.

While it has been rare that a driver has been forced to sit out an event in the sport’s history, since 2014 it is mandatory if they exceed the penalty points on their Superlicence.

Officially, Nigel Mansell was the first driver to be banned from a race after he reversed in the pit lane at the 1989 Portuguese Grand Prix, and ignored the subsequent black flag.

Eddie Irvine was the second five years later after triggering a multi-car crash at the 1994 Brazilian Grand Prix. A one-race holiday became three when Jordan appealed.

Mika Hakkinen picked up a suspended one-race suspension at the 1994 British Grand Prix, an opening corner crash at the following event in Germany saw the Finn rubbed out for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Also in 1994, Mick Schumacher was pinged during the British Grand Prix for passing pole-sitter Damon Hill, a messy saga that resulted in the German being sidelined from the Italian and Portuguese Grands Prix.

Technically, Jacques Villeneuve was banned from the 1997 Japanese Grand Prix, having triggered a suspended ban due to an offence under yellow flags, but raced under appeal, finishing fifth.

The appeal was then withdrawn post-race, meaning the Canadian was excluded from the results, leaving him the only driver to have competed in a race he was technically suspended from.

The last driver to have sat out an event due to their behaviour on track was Romain Grosjean, who was given a one-race ban for triggering an opening corner crash at the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix.

Current Formula 1 Superlicence penalty points

Driver Pts
Pierre Gasly 10
Yuki Tsunoda 9
Alex Albon 6
Daniel Ricciardo 6
Max Verstappen 5
Nicholas Latifi 5
Esteban Ocon 5
Lance Stroll 4
Fernando Alonso 4
George Russell 4
Kevin Magnussen 3
Guanyu Zhou 3
Sergio Perez 2
Valtteri Bottas 2
Sebastian Vettel 2
Lando Norris 1
Charles Leclerc 1
Mick Schumacher 1

All incidents resulting in (active) Superlicence penalty points

Date Driver Event Incident Pts
14/11/2021 Yuki Tsunoda Sao Paulo Grand Prix Collision with Stroll in Turn 1 2
21/11/2021 Max Verstappen Qatar Grand Prix Failure to respect double yellow flag during Qualifying 2
21/11/2021 Valtteri Bottas Qatar Grand Prix Failure to respect single yellow flag during Qualifying 2
05/12/2021 Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage 1
05/12/2021 Max Verstappen Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Braked in a manner which caused a collision with Hamilton at Turn 26 2
05/12/2021 Yuki Tsunoda Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Collision with Vettel in Turn 2 2
20/03/2022 Esteban Ocon Bahrain Grand Prix Collision with Mick Schumacher 2
26/03/2022 Daniel Ricciardo Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Impeding Ocon 1
27/03/2022 Alex Albon Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Collision with Stroll 2
09/04/2022 Lance Stroll Australian Grand Prix Collision with Albon 2
08/05/2022 Daniel Ricciardo Miami Grand Prix Leaving track and gaining an advantage 1
08/05/2022 Fernando Alonso Miami Grand Prix Collision with Gasly 2
08/05/2022 Fernando Alonso Miami Grand Prix Leaving track and gaining an advantage 1
08/05/2022 Kevin Magnussen Miami Grand Prix Collision with Stroll 2
22/05/2022 Pierre Gasly Spanish Grand Prix Collision with Stroll at Turn 1 2
22/05/2022 Yuki Tsunoda Spanish Grand Prix Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times 1
29/05/2022 Alex Albon Monaco Grand Prix Leaving the track at Turn 10 and gained a lasting advantage 1
29/05/2022 Esteban Ocon Monaco Grand Prix Collision with Hamilton at Turn 1 1
12/06/2022 Nicholas Latifi Azerbaijan Grand Prix Ignoring blue flags during the race 1
19/06/2022 Fernando Alonso Canadian Grand Prix More than one change of direction to defend a position 1
03/07/2022 Yuki Tsunoda British Grand Prix Causing a collision with Gasly at Turn 3 2
09/07/2022 Alex Albon Austrian Grand Prix Forcing another driver off the track 2
10/07/2022 George Russell Austrian Grand Prix Collision with Perez at Turn 4 2
10/07/2022 Guanyu Zhou Austrian Grand Prix Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times 1
10/07/2022 Lando Norris Austrian Grand Prix Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times 1
10/07/2022 Pierre Gasly Austrian Grand Prix Collision with Vettel in Turn 4 2
10/07/2022 Pierre Gasly Austrian Grand Prix Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times 1
10/07/2022 Sebastian Vettel Austrian Grand Prix Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times 1
24/07/2022 Esteban Ocon French Grand Prix Collision with Tsunoda at Turn 8 2
24/07/2022 Guanyu Zhou French Grand Prix Collision with Schumacher between Turn 11 and 12 2
31/07/2022 Daniel Ricciardo Hungarian Grand Prix Collision with Stroll at Turn 2 2
04/09/2022 Sebastian Vettel Dutch Grand Prix Ignoring blue flags during the race 1
09/09/2022 Yuki Tsunoda Italian Grand Prix Failing to slow under yellow flags after Turn 5 2
11/09/2022 Kevin Magnussen Italian Grand Prix Leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 2 1
02/10/2022 Nicholas Latifi Singapore Grand Prix Collision with Zhou at Turn 5 2
03/10/2022 Sergio Perez Singapore Grand Prix Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car 2
09/10/2022 Charles Leclerc Japanese Grand Prix Leaving the track and gaining an advantage 1
09/10/2022 Pierre Gasly Japanese Grand Prix Speeding under red flag conditions 2
23/10/2022 Alex Albon United States Grand Prix Left the track at Turn 12 and rejoined but retained its position 1
23/10/2022 George Russell United States Grand Prix Incident with Sainz at Turn 1 2
23/10/2022 Lance Stroll United States Grand Prix Moving in a manner which caused a collision with Alonso between Turn 11 and 12 2
23/10/2022 Mick Schumacher United States Grand Prix Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times 1
23/10/2022 Nicholas Latifi United States Grand Prix Collided with Schumacher at Turn 12 2
23/10/2022 Pierre Gasly United States Grand Prix Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car 2
30/10/2022 Daniel Ricciardo Mexico City Grand Prix Causing a collision with Tsunoda 2
30/10/2022 Pierre Gasly Mexico City Grand Prix Leaving the track and gaining an advantage 1

