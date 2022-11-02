All Formula 1 drivers’ penalty points

Drivers face a one-race ban if they accumulate 12 or more penalty points in a 12-month period
Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz are the only drivers on the Formula 1 grid to not have accumulated any points on their Superliences.
Following a penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at last weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly is precariously close to sitting out an event.
The Frenchman has chalked up 10 points on his licence in the last six months. Drivers are allowed to accumulate a maximum of 12 points over a rolling 12-month period before facing a one-race ban.
Gasly’s Scuderia AlphaTauri team-mate, Yuki Tsunoda, is also close to ban having racked up nine points, though two of those will fall away on November 14.
The Japanese driver simply needs to get through the Sao Paulo Grand Prix without major incident and he should be in the clear, especially if he does the same in Abu Dhabi as another two points fall away on December 5.
That means he’ll go into the 2023 season with just five points accumulated, the most recent of those having come at the Italian Grand Prix when he failed to slow for yellow flags during practice.
The current Superlicence system was introduced in 2014, a season that featured just 19 races.
This year’s championship has already taken in 20 events, with two more still to come, while next year the calendar expands to 24 races.
Essentially that equates to a 25 percent increase in the number of races, while the allowed penalty points has remained static.
There are no plans to increase the number of penalty points in line with the expanded calendar, meaning drivers will have to exercise more caution in 2023 than ever before.
While it has been rare that a driver has been forced to sit out an event in the sport’s history, since 2014 it is mandatory if they exceed the penalty points on their Superlicence.
Officially, Nigel Mansell was the first driver to be banned from a race after he reversed in the pit lane at the 1989 Portuguese Grand Prix, and ignored the subsequent black flag.
Eddie Irvine was the second five years later after triggering a multi-car crash at the 1994 Brazilian Grand Prix. A one-race holiday became three when Jordan appealed.
Mika Hakkinen picked up a suspended one-race suspension at the 1994 British Grand Prix, an opening corner crash at the following event in Germany saw the Finn rubbed out for the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Also in 1994, Mick Schumacher was pinged during the British Grand Prix for passing pole-sitter Damon Hill, a messy saga that resulted in the German being sidelined from the Italian and Portuguese Grands Prix.
Technically, Jacques Villeneuve was banned from the 1997 Japanese Grand Prix, having triggered a suspended ban due to an offence under yellow flags, but raced under appeal, finishing fifth.
The appeal was then withdrawn post-race, meaning the Canadian was excluded from the results, leaving him the only driver to have competed in a race he was technically suspended from.
The last driver to have sat out an event due to their behaviour on track was Romain Grosjean, who was given a one-race ban for triggering an opening corner crash at the 2012 Belgian Grand Prix.
Current Formula 1 Superlicence penalty points
|Driver
|Pts
|Pierre Gasly
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|9
|Alex Albon
|6
|Daniel Ricciardo
|6
|Max Verstappen
|5
|Nicholas Latifi
|5
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|Lance Stroll
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|4
|George Russell
|4
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|Guanyu Zhou
|3
|Sergio Perez
|2
|Valtteri Bottas
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|2
|Lando Norris
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|1
|Mick Schumacher
|1
All incidents resulting in (active) Superlicence penalty points
|Date
|Driver
|Event
|Incident
|Pts
|14/11/2021
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Sao Paulo Grand Prix
|Collision with Stroll in Turn 1
|2
|21/11/2021
|Max Verstappen
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failure to respect double yellow flag during Qualifying
|2
|21/11/2021
|Valtteri Bottas
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failure to respect single yellow flag during Qualifying
|2
|05/12/2021
|Max Verstappen
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage
|1
|05/12/2021
|Max Verstappen
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Braked in a manner which caused a collision with Hamilton at Turn 26
|2
|05/12/2021
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Collision with Vettel in Turn 2
|2
|20/03/2022
|Esteban Ocon
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Collision with Mick Schumacher
|2
|26/03/2022
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Impeding Ocon
|1
|27/03/2022
|Alex Albon
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Collision with Stroll
|2
|09/04/2022
|Lance Stroll
|Australian Grand Prix
|Collision with Albon
|2
|08/05/2022
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Miami Grand Prix
|Leaving track and gaining an advantage
|1
|08/05/2022
|Fernando Alonso
|Miami Grand Prix
|Collision with Gasly
|2
|08/05/2022
|Fernando Alonso
|Miami Grand Prix
|Leaving track and gaining an advantage
|1
|08/05/2022
|Kevin Magnussen
|Miami Grand Prix
|Collision with Stroll
|2
|22/05/2022
|Pierre Gasly
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Collision with Stroll at Turn 1
|2
|22/05/2022
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|1
|29/05/2022
|Alex Albon
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Leaving the track at Turn 10 and gained a lasting advantage
|1
|29/05/2022
|Esteban Ocon
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Collision with Hamilton at Turn 1
|1
|12/06/2022
|Nicholas Latifi
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Ignoring blue flags during the race
|1
|19/06/2022
|Fernando Alonso
|Canadian Grand Prix
|More than one change of direction to defend a position
|1
|03/07/2022
|Yuki Tsunoda
|British Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Gasly at Turn 3
|2
|09/07/2022
|Alex Albon
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off the track
|2
|10/07/2022
|George Russell
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Collision with Perez at Turn 4
|2
|10/07/2022
|Guanyu Zhou
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|1
|10/07/2022
|Lando Norris
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|1
|10/07/2022
|Pierre Gasly
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Collision with Vettel in Turn 4
|2
|10/07/2022
|Pierre Gasly
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|1
|10/07/2022
|Sebastian Vettel
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|1
|24/07/2022
|Esteban Ocon
|French Grand Prix
|Collision with Tsunoda at Turn 8
|2
|24/07/2022
|Guanyu Zhou
|French Grand Prix
|Collision with Schumacher between Turn 11 and 12
|2
|31/07/2022
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Collision with Stroll at Turn 2
|2
|04/09/2022
|Sebastian Vettel
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Ignoring blue flags during the race
|1
|09/09/2022
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Italian Grand Prix
|Failing to slow under yellow flags after Turn 5
|2
|11/09/2022
|Kevin Magnussen
|Italian Grand Prix
|Leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 2
|1
|02/10/2022
|Nicholas Latifi
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Collision with Zhou at Turn 5
|2
|03/10/2022
|Sergio Perez
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car
|2
|09/10/2022
|Charles Leclerc
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Leaving the track and gaining an advantage
|1
|09/10/2022
|Pierre Gasly
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Speeding under red flag conditions
|2
|23/10/2022
|Alex Albon
|United States Grand Prix
|Left the track at Turn 12 and rejoined but retained its position
|1
|23/10/2022
|George Russell
|United States Grand Prix
|Incident with Sainz at Turn 1
|2
|23/10/2022
|Lance Stroll
|United States Grand Prix
|Moving in a manner which caused a collision with Alonso between Turn 11 and 12
|2
|23/10/2022
|Mick Schumacher
|United States Grand Prix
|Leaving the track without a justifiable reason multiple times
|1
|23/10/2022
|Nicholas Latifi
|United States Grand Prix
|Collided with Schumacher at Turn 12
|2
|23/10/2022
|Pierre Gasly
|United States Grand Prix
|Falling more than 10 car lengths behind the Safety Car
|2
|30/10/2022
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Tsunoda
|2
|30/10/2022
|Pierre Gasly
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Leaving the track and gaining an advantage
|1
