2023 Formula 2, Formula 3 calendars confirmed

The calendars for the 2023 Formula 2 and Formula 3 Championships have been confirmed.

The Formula 1 feeder series are set to again support the sport’s premier competition with schedules largely similar to those seen this season.

However, a significant addition is Melbourne, with organisers confirming in June that the two championships will race in Albert Park from 2023.

Bruno Michel, the man in charge of Formula 2 and Formula 3, told Speedcafe.com that it was part of a “long-term contract,” when asked about the deal in July.

The Australian Grand Prix weekend will form Round 3 of the F2 season, and Round 2 for F3.

Both competitions will start in Bahrain alongside the opening round of the Formula 1 season in early March.

Only Formula 2 will travel to Saudi Arabia, one of four weekends during the season where the two junior categories do not both feature.

The others are the Azerbaijan, Dutch, and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

It makes for a 14-event calendar for Formula 2, and 10-event for Formula 3, the latter culminating at the Italian Grand Prix in early September, as it did this year.

“The 2023 F2 calendar will have 14 rounds, the same amount as the current one,” explained Michel.

“In 2022, we’ve enjoyed more action than ever, with a total of 28 races, and we wanted to keep this for next season.

“The good thing is that there are a lot of tracks who would love to add F2 to their race weekend programme, but we always keep in mind the costs related to more racing.

“So, we have decided to limit the number of rounds to 14 again for 2023, and we will keep helping the teams to ensure their budgets remain at a proper level.”

In regards to the Formula 3 calendar, Michel said: “I am very pleased to present the 2023 calendar.

“It features two brand-new circuits, Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne and Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, which is really amazing.

“These two very prestigious tracks are the first street circuits to be added to the F3 calendar.

“They will offer the teams and the drivers an exciting new challenge, and I’m sure that the fans will love seeing the F3 cars race on both layouts.

“The Championship will also visit three continents next year, more than any season previously.

“Despite the increase of the number of races, we keep specific attention to the teams’ budgets, and notably we will cover the freight costs to ensure that their budgets do not escalate.”

2023 Formula 1 feeder series calendars