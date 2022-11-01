Kostecki praises Gold Coast turnaround

Brodie Kostecki has praised his Erebus Motorsport crew for a “great turnaround” at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The 24-year-old featured in the top 10 in both 250km races on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

That was after qualifying results of eighth and sixth, having made it into the Top 10 Shootout on both days.

He sits eighth in the Drivers’ Championship and is within a shot of capturing seventh, only 68 points behind David Reynolds in the standings.

“It’s a great turnaround from where we had been coming from Townsville where we weren’t so great,” said Kostecki.

“I was pretty pleased when we rolled the car out from practice, it was handling quite well.

“Just a credit to the whole team. We’re a small bunch but we seem to not do too bad when we’re right on our days.

“Good execution the whole weekend, minimal mistakes, a few little ones from myself but pretty happy with the weekend.”

In Sunday’s race, Kostecki made a bold move on Cameron Waters, ultimately securing fifth after a seventh-place result on Saturday.

“He was out of kerb strikes and got a bad run; every other lap he dove to the inside and protected the passing line and just left it open [that time],” explained Kostecki.

“Pretty much sent me an invitation to slide up the inside. It’s hard racing and he did the same thing to me [earlier in] the race.”

The Supercars season will close at next month’s Valo Adelaide 500 (December 1-4) where it will be Holden’s last round.

“I’m much happier going to Adelaide now knowing what this car is like,” commented Kostecki.

“Adelaide is quite a lot different now with the resurfacing and the kerbs and whatnot.

“Pretty excited to be finishing off in Adelaide and Holden’s last round too, so go Holden.”