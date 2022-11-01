Golding cleared of broken wrist after Gold Coast crash

PremiAir Racing has confirmed that James Golding has escaped any major injuries following his crash on the Gold Coast.

A small error by Golding at the Beach Chicane resulted in a multi-car wreck in the opening stages of Sunday’s 250km encounter on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

The #31 PremiAir Racing entry collected a tyre bundle and went spinning into the barriers in front of the mid-pack, with several others unable to avoid the carnage.

He was later seen in the paddock with a wrist strap, with CT scans revealing a sprain to Golding’s left wrist.

The 26-year-old still managed to grab a fire extinguisher as a number of drivers helped to put out the flames on Macauley Jones’ entry.

PremiAir Racing confirmed on Tuesday that Golding had sustained no fractures.

“Great news,” a post on the team’s Facebook page began.

“A CT scan on Jimmy’s wrist and hand has confirmed there is no serious damage, it is just a bad sprain which will soon heal up nicely.

“Jimmy and the entire team would like to say thank you for all of the messages of concern and support, we really appreciate all of your well wishes.”

Golding also acknowledged the support in his own Facebook post.

“Firstly, I want to thank everyone for all the kind messages of support in the last 24 hours,” he wrote.

“Luckily, everyone walked away from the incident without serious injury.

“I am sorry to all the drivers and teams that were involved as innocent bystanders.

“It was simply human error, and I 100 percent own up to making the mistake.

“All I can do is learn, overcome, and do a better job next time.

“I can’t thank my family, friends, supporters, and the whole PremiAir team enough for all their support.”

The final round of the Repco Supercars Championship takes place on the streets of Adelaide from December 1-4.