Alpine considering early release for Piastri

Further details of Oscar Piastri’s ongoing position within the Alpine Formula 1 team are set to be decided in the coming days.

The Australian has been notable in his absence from the track since the revelation that he would not drive for the Enstone operation in 2023 and would instead race for McLaren.

He’d initially been announced as the replacement for Fernando Alonso at Alpine only to distance himself from that via social media.

A messy and public process then followed with the matter finally being resolved by the Contract Recognition Board unanimously agreeing that Piastri will indeed drive for McLaren.

While it’s known he’s continued to perform simulator duties for Alpine since then, he has not been present at the track or in the team garage as he had been during the opening half of the season.

Jack Doohan has been present instead, the Alpine Academy driver also stepping into Esteban Ocon’s car during Free Practice 1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend.

Piastri’s immediate future is therefore unclear, with the external impression that he has been benched prior to his departure to McLaren.

Officially, that is not until January 1 next year, though there are hopes from his new employer that it might be earlier – potentially as soon as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix next month.

Securing an early release would enable Piastri to take part in the end-of-season test in Yas Marina, which takes place following the season finale.

“Our legal teams are discussing that now,” Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer said when asked about a potential early release.

McLaren was also tight-lipped on progress, Andreas Seidl stating that “there’s not really an update from our side,” he said.

“It’s a discussion between Oscar, his team, and Alpine, and no update for the moment.”

Doohan is set to return to the Alpine cockpit for Free Practice 1 in Abu Dhabi where he will replace Fernando Alonso, while McLaren will field Pato O’Ward in the same session.