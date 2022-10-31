> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 31st October, 2022 - 8:55am

Full results from the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 71
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +15.186s
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing +18.097s
4 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team +49.431s
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari +58.123s
6 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari +68.774s
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team +1 lap
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team +1 lap
9 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team +1 lap
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
11 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri +1 lap
12 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing +1 lap
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team +1 lap
14 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team +1 lap
16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team +1 lap
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team +1 lap
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing +2 laps
19 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team DNF
20 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF

