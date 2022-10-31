POLL: Van Gisbergen’s Supercars future

With Shane van Gisbergen signalling that he may leave Supercars if Gen3 proves boring, we ask for your thoughts on his future, in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

The 33-year-old has just become a two-time Repco Bathurst 1000 winner and now wrapped up a second straight drivers’ championship title, his third in total, with an event to spare and a record tally of race wins for a single season.

Van Gisbergen is arguably in the prime of his career, but his prowess behind a steering wheel is hardly limited to driving a touring car.

He has excelled in the GT3 arena, with a Bathurst 12 Hour win and a title in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup, and finished third on debut in the WRC2 class at Rally New Zealand, earlier this month.

Even getting home ninth outright in that event, on the world stage against specialists in the discipline, is not to be sniffed at.

Former Supercars rival Scott McLaughlin wants to see his compatriot join him in IndyCar, and van Gisbergen is eyeing off a cameo in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Now, the 2022 champion-elect says he might leave Supercars if the category’s passing problem is not fixed by Gen3, and if the tightly regulated cars produce “boring racing”.

So, we ask you, do you want to see him go and compete in some other category/competition on a full-time basis?

Maybe you think that van Gisbergen should do an Ambrose, or a McLaughlin, and put his skills to the test in a somewhat foreign arena.

On the other hand, perhaps you think that Supercars is not beneath him, and that he should try to emulate his team-mate turned boss, Jamie Whincup, who racked up a record seven championship titles with Triple Eight Race Engineering before retiring from full-time driving.

Or, you might just think that Supercars needs his presence, as a benchmark for his rivals, as something of a ‘villain’ who brings colour to the championship, or for some other reason.

Whichever your stance, cast your vote below, in this week’s Pirtek Poll.