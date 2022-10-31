New Motorsport Australia series for 2023

Motorsport Australia is set to introduce a new series that will create more track time for national-level categories in 2023.

The formation of the three-round series was hinted at in the announcement of the 2023 schedule of events for the SpeedSeries, which features Motorsport Australia Championships and Australian Racing Group (ARG) events run jointly.

Initially, the Trophy Series will visit Sydney Motorsport Park from June 16-18, Queensland Raceway from August 4-6, as well as The Bend Motorsport Park from October 13-15.

The dates of those events closely align with the dates of the SpeedSeries events to provide back-to-back racing for the benefit of fans and competitors, while providing the necessary support in terms of infrastructure.

“We’ve been in discussion with a wide range of category managers who have said they are eager for more track time to expand their calendars and provide as much racing as possible to their competitors,” Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport and Commercial Operations Michael Smith said.

“Given that level of interest, we’re thrilled to be confirming the debut of the Motorsport Australia Trophy Series in 2023.

“This will provide categories with even more opportunities to go racing at iconic circuits around the country.

“Most of the events will also take place either side of the SpeedSeries events, which means logistically we can set up at venues for both events and will have staff in place to deliver both race meetings efficiently and sustainably.

“The category line up for the Motorsport Australia Trophy Series is already close to capacity, so there’s real interest there for these events and we know they will be a great success in 2023 and beyond.”

The Motorsport Australia Trophy Series will feature a wide range of categories, with full 2023 category calendars to be announced soon.

2023 Motorsport Australia Trophy Series

Round 1: Sydney Motorsport Park – June 16-18

Round 2: Queensland Raceway – August 4-6

Round 3: The Bend Motorsport Park – October 13-15