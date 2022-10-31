Going for Gold: Aaron Cameron’s Motorsport Games diary, Part 5

Leading Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series driver Aaron Cameron is going for gold at the 2022 FIA Motorsport Games where he will race against some of the world’s best as part of the TCR competition.

Exclusive to Speedcafe.com, Cameron is providing a regular diary for our readers, covering his experiences leading up to and during the FIA Motorsport Games, providing a snapshot into a very unique event.

The FIA Motorsport Games finished today here in Le Castellet, France, and what an experience it has been.

I was forced to start last in the Qualifying Race last after our engine change after second practice as we were lacking power down the straights. Team Clairet Sport did an amazing job to get the engine changed and ready in two and a half hours and in qualifying I was only a couple of tenths off Teddy (Clairet).

That Qualifying Race was a baptism of fire!

They fight so hard here for every centimetre it caught me off guard early in the race. I made a good start moving up three or four places in the first few corners, then into the chicane I saw the Italian go flying down the inside making it three-wide, which really made me realise how badly they wanted the position.

I decided to try to survive without contact, which was the best choice as the drivers in front were running into each other constantly and I just picked up the leftovers until the flag to finish 12th.

In the feature race, I made a very good start to move up two rows and I held that for the first few laps. The changes made to the set-up were perfect from the team, but once the race settled down it was hard to keep the other drivers behind on the straights with us still losing around 5km/h compared to most.

Nevertheless, it was some of the best racing I’ve ever had. Really intense and tough racing, but also so much respect from the guys to not go too far and ruin each other’s races.

The weekend was tough in terms of results but the event atmosphere was truly something else. The crowd was off its head with more than 40,000 people walking around on Saturday and Sunday.

I think the FIA Motorsport Games has a great future ahead if this year is anything to go by!

A big thank you to Motorsport Australia and TCR Australia for the invite to do the event and represent Australia.

Also, thanks to all the sponsors that jumped on board to help me Make it SUPER!

Now it’s time to show Teddy the ropes around Mount Panorama at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International in a couple of weeks time where I’ll conclude my local season.