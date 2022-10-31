GALLERY: Carrera Cup Awards Gala

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship Awards Gala was held on the Gold Coast last night.

The awards night followed an enthralling day of racing to wrap up the season at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, where Harri Jones and Geoff Emery sealed the Pro and Morris Finance Pro-Am Championships respectively.

Esteemed commentators Richard Craill and Chad Neylon were the masters of ceremonies on the night.

2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship Award Winners

Pro Champion

Harri Jones

Second

Aaron Love

Third

David Russell

Morris Finance Pro-Am Champion

Geoff Emery

Second

Dean Cook

Third

Liam Talbot

SP Tools Mechanic of the Year

Stewart Notley-Smith – McElrea

Porsche Teams Champions

Sonic

Michelin Junior Champion

Harri Jones

Tag Heuer Pole Position Award

Pro – Aaron love

Pro-Am – Geoff Emery

Porsche Endurance Champions

Pro -Aaron Love

Pro-Am Liam Talbot