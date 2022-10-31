> News > Carrera Cup

GALLERY: Carrera Cup Awards Gala

Iwan Jones

By Iwan Jones

Monday 31st October, 2022 - 5:45pm

The 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship Awards Gala was held on the Gold Coast last night.

The awards night followed an enthralling day of racing to wrap up the season at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, where Harri Jones and Geoff Emery sealed the Pro and Morris Finance Pro-Am Championships respectively.

Esteemed commentators Richard Craill and Chad Neylon were the masters of ceremonies on the night.

2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship Award Winners 

Pro Champion
Harri Jones

Second
Aaron Love

Third
David Russell

Morris Finance Pro-Am Champion
Geoff Emery

Second
Dean Cook

Third
Liam Talbot

SP Tools Mechanic of the Year
Stewart Notley-Smith – McElrea

Porsche Teams Champions
Sonic

Michelin Junior Champion
Harri Jones

Tag Heuer Pole Position Award
Pro – Aaron love
Pro-Am – Geoff Emery

Porsche Endurance Champions
Pro -Aaron Love
Pro-Am Liam Talbot

 

