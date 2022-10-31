Erebus could appeal Brown/Pye Gold Coast clash

A notification of intent to appeal has been lodged over the incident between Will Brown and Scott Pye in the final race of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Pye had been running eighth in the closing stages of Race 32 when he was unloaded into the tyre barrier at Turn 15.

That was due to contact from the #9 Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore of Brown, who hit the back of the #20 Team 18 ZB Commodore.

Brown and Pye were at the rear of a train of cars, forced to slow up on the apex of Turn 15 as Mark Winterbottom dived up the inside of Cameron Waters.

Brown was dished a 15-second penalty for what was deemed a “driving infringement”, which Speedcafe.com understands could be appealed by Erebus.

The team has lodged a notification of intent to appeal – coupled with the $10,000 fee – and is currently gathering evidence to ensure it has a case.

Notably, prior to the contact, Pye already had the same penalty hanging over his head for a Safety Car restart infringement.

It is believed notification of that infringement was lodged by Erebus.

Brown was classified 11th, with Pye in 12th.

Speedcafe.com has reached out to a representative from Motorsport Australia for comment.

UPDATE: Supercars’ driving standards advisor Craig Baird confirmed to Speedcafe.com that an intent of appeal has been lodged by Erebus.

Baird added that he is “comfortable” with his decision regarding Brown’s penalty.