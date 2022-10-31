Borg crowned 2022 SuperUtes champion

Aaron Borg sealed the 2022 Haltech V8 SuperUte Series title at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Borg’s title victory is his first SuperUtes triumph, and is his second national title after his victory in the 2019 Toyota 86 Racing Series Australia.

His successful 2022 SuperUtes campaign behind the wheel of the #4 AC Delco Sieders Racing Team Holden Colorado featured five wins, 18 podiums, two pole positions, and two fastest laps.

A pair of second place finishes as well as third place on the streets of Surfers Paradise was good enough for the New South Welshman to seal the deal ahead of the two Western Sydney Motorsport Toyota Hiluxes of Craig Woods and Ben Walsh.

“It has been an amazing year with Sieders Racing and I can’t thank the boys and girls there enough for this one,” Borg told Speedcafe.com.

“It’s been a long year and a long couple of seasons in SuperUtes.

“We came close last year to winning it and to win it this year with a race to spare was great.

“I’ve actually never raced on the Gold Coast before this weekend.

“It was amazing, this place is mega to drive around.

“I’m wrapped and over-the-moon for myself and the whole team.”

Borg said the racing was tough and extremely competitive this year.

“The racing in the SuperUtes has been unreal,” he added.

“It has been nice and hard, the utes are great, they sound cool, they shoot out big flames.

“Good racing especially when you come to places like this.”

Borg is currently working on putting together his racing programme for 2023, holding ambitions to step up to the Dunlop Super2 Series next year.