Astuti secures Australian Formula Ford title

Valentino Astuti sealed the 2022 Australian Formula Ford Series title at Sydney Motorsport Park over the weekend.

Astuti put together a consistent run of performances at the Sydney circuit, finishing with three top-three results to wrap up a closely fought title.

The Sonic Motor Racing driver’s title puts him amongst an illustrious list of Australian Formula Ford winners including Jamie Whincup, Larry Perkins, Russell Ingall, and Will Davison.

“It’s been an awesome year with a lot of ups and downs,” Astuti said.

“Eventually in this last round I’ve come out on top and I’m really stoked with how everything turned out.

“Thanks to everyone at Sonic, Michael, and Maria in addition to all the mechanics and engineers have put everything into this sport as well as Formula Ford.

“I can’t thank them enough and everything they do for us.”

Backing up his performance at The Bend Motorsport Park, Winston Smith qualified on pole with a 1:35:0156s on his third lap to claim pole for a second consecutive race weekend, besting Astuti and Zak Lobko.

After leading the race, an engine problem for Smith saw him drop out of the race, with Ryder Quinn going on to take the win ahead of Lobko, with Astuti in third.

Quinn went back-to-back in Race 2, claiming victory ahead of Lobko and Astuti.

In Race 3, Astuti took the chequered flag, ahead of Lobko, with Edison Beswick stepping onto the podium in marking his best national round of the year.

Despite missing the round, Jimmy Piszcyk still finished runner-up in the title standings, with Cameron McLeod completing the series podium in third.

In addition to his title victory, Astuti was presented with the CHI Hard Charger Award at the end of season presentation, while Quinn received the 2022 John Blanchard Rookie of the Year Award.