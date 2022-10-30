> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Van Gisbergen’s celebratory burnout in front of McLaughlin

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th October, 2022 - 8:17pm

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates victory in Race 32 of the Repco Supercars Championship with a burnout right in front of Scott McLaughlin.

The latter implied that the move was somewhat planned, explaining to a fan via Twitter, “I may have told him if he won to do a skid in front of us. Came through”.

