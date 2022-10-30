> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Fan vision of Supercars Gold Coast pile-up

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th October, 2022 - 5:52pm

Fan vision has emerged of the mammoth pile-up at the beach chicane in the early stages of Supercars Championship Race 32 on the Gold Coast.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]