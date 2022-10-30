Verstappen recounts tricky Qualifying

Hotter conditions in Qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix made the session especially tricky according to Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver will start Sunday’s race from pole position after seeing off a two-pronged challenge from the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

A mistake on his final flying lap prevented Russell from improving at the end of Qualifying 3, while a power unit issue hampered Hamilton’s charge, leaving Verstappen on pole by 0.3s.

“I think a bit of a tricky start to qualifying because the track was a bit warmer than FP3, so I think everyone was sliding around a bit more,” the Dutchman explained.

“It was a bit more difficult to find your rhythm. So it was really like Q1 to Q2 to Q3, trying to find a balance in the car again.

” I think, yeah, every session had got a little bit better.

“In Q3, we finally could push a little bit more with the car and had two decent laps.

“So of course, very happy with that because around here, it’s very hard for me, it is very hard to nail a lap.

“It was very low grip and there are a few kerbs you have to perfectly hit to actually gain time, so it’s definitely not the easiest of Qualifying.”

Verstappen has not previously started from pole in Mexico. With a long run to the first corner, the pole-sitter is vulnerable to an attack into the opening complex.

“I’ve started, I guess, everywhere except pole here and we ended well, we won races,” he recounted.

“It is always important to have a good start around here.

“I think our top speed is not too bad to defend that issue when people are in the draft, so we just need to focus on that.

“And honestly, I think if we have good race pace.

“It will be a good fight anyway but of course, we’ll try to stay ahead into Turn 1.”

Teams head into tomorrow’s race without much of the long-run data they would usually have gained over the course of practice, with Free Practice 2 handed over to Pirelli for tyre testing.

It makes it something of a step into the unknown, though Red Bull has traditionally enjoyed better-than-average tyre degradation.

“With the car we had today, I’m expecting it to be alright tomorrow,” Verstappen said.