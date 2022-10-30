Van Gisbergen blazes to Race 32 pole at Gold Coast 500

Shane van Gisbergen has qualified on pole position for Race 32 at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 by three full tenths of a second in the Top 10 Shootout.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver was last out for the one-lap dash, at which time the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Will Davison was the benchmark on a 1:10.6369s, but blew that away with a 1:10.3133s.

The #97 ZB Commodore of the Repco Supercars Championship winner for 2022 will therefore start from first position for this afternoon’s 85-lapper with the #17 Mustang alongside.

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert will share Row 2, ahead of Scott Pye, Brodie Kostecki, David Reynolds, Thomas Randle, James Golding, and Anton De Pasquale.

Davison had clocked a 1:10.6369s with a strong third sector, eclipsing the 1:10.7202s which Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang) had set with a fairly innocuous-looking bumped of the wall exiting Turn 11 along the way, while Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus ZB Commodore) had logged a 1:10.7358s.

Despite going out on four used or roaded tyres, Scott Pye (#20 Alspec ZB Commodore) went to provisional pole position halfway through the Shootout with a 1:10.9116s which would be good enough for fifth all told.

Kostecki (#99 Boost Mobile ZB Commodore) locked the rears at Turn 11 as he set a 1:10.9498s, while Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) dropped from provisionally third on the grid after the morning’s earlier Qualifying session to seventh on a 1:11.0306s after a messy run through the Beach Chicane.

Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) took a conservative approach through the first chicane and eventually clocked a 1:11.2234s, while Golding (#31 Subway ZB Commodore) was not entirely unscathed after scraping the inside wall at Turn 11 but still completed a 1:11.5127s.

It meant he finished the session ahead of De Pasquale (#11 Shell V-Power Mustang), who went from a provisional eighth on the grid to 10th after a big slide into Turn 11 that resulted in a 1:11.5227s.

Race 32 is officially scheduled for 14:15 local time/15:15 AEDT.

Results: Top 10 Shootout for Race 32, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500