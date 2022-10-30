> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th October, 2022 - 8:37am

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team
7 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri
15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team
16 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team
17 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team
20 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]