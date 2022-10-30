Slade: Gold Coast qualifying crash ‘error of judgement’

Tim Slade has explained his unusual incident in Qualifying on Sunday at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The Blanchard Racing Team driver clipped the inside wall at Turn 11 halfway through the 20-minute encounter.

A spring from the damaged side of the #3 Mustang was seen bouncing down the Surfers Paradise track during the broadcast.

While Slade managed to limp back to the garage, the car would take no further part in the session, requiring repairs before this afternoon’s final 250km race.

“Yeah just [an] error in judgment,” explained Slade.

“Clipped the inside wall there, it’s just broken the front suspension.

“There’s obviously a little bit of time now between now and the race,” he added.

“I don’t know the extent of the damage but I think it’s just a matter of unbolting the broken stuff and then bolting back in some new stuff.

“We just went out on a used tyre and did a timed lap at the start, so that was the first set of greens.

“Unfortunate, but it’s done now and we’ll just concentrate on the race.”

Slade will start the 85-lap race from the last row of the grid.

Shane van Gisbergen was fastest in qualifying ahead of the Top 10 Shootout at 11:35 local time/12:35 AEDT and Race 32 at 14:15 local time/15:15 AEDT.