Ricciardo close to a ‘definitive no’ on oval racing

Outgoing McLaren Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo will almost certainly not race on an oval even if he does one day pursue competition in the United States.

As it stands, Ricciardo will not be racing in F1 next year after agreeing to the early termination of his current contract, although he has been linked to Reserve roles at Mercedes and one of his former teams, Red Bull.

The Australian would hope to use such drives to keep himself fresh for a return to the grid in 2024, having not given up on competing in the world championship again.

Consistent with that stance, he has also been steadfast in not entertaining a move to the United States in 2023, despite IndyCar being an obvious alternative to F1.

Former Alfa Romeo Sauber driver Marcus Ericsson, for example, has just had his likeness on the Borg-Warner Trophy unveiled after winning the Indianapolis 500 at his fourth attempt, back in May.

Ricciardo is not shutting the door on IndyCar or NASCAR completely, but reiterated that he is not interested in those categories next year, nor particularly in the Indy 500 or another oval race at all.

“The truth is, let’s say, I wouldn’t completely rule it out, so it’s not like a definitive no,” said the 33-year-old about moving across the Atlantic.

“I think the ovals, I would say, are close to definitively saying no, but some road course stuff maybe in NASCAR or something, like, I wouldn’t completely rule it out.

“Look, I know I’m not getting any younger, but I’ll still say not yet. I still have my sights set on F1 and staying in F1, albeit with some time off next year.

“I think I’m also probably personally not ready to commit to exploring [racing in the United States].

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s cool, the whole fairytale kind of thing of racing in America; I know I would love all of it.

“In this paddock, I feel very American, but if I go to the NASCAR paddock, I’m the least American person there is; I don’t know, it’s funny.

“We’ll see.”

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has previously stated he is open to fielding Ricciardo in its IndyCar or Formula E teams, although those operations are now close to full for 2023.

McLaren SP’s three full-time IndyCar entries will be occupied by Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alexander Rossi, with an extra for the Indy 500 linked to Tony Kanaan, while Rene Rast has been signed up to one of its two electric world championship seats.

Ricciardo has qualified 11th for this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.