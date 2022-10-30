> News > Formula 1

Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th October, 2022 - 8:05am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:19.222 1:18.566 1:17.775
2 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:19.583 1:18.565 1:18.079
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 1:19.169 1:18.552 1:18.084
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 1:19.706 1:18.615 1:18.128
5 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 1:19.566 1:18.560 1:18.351
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:19.523 1:18.762 1:18.401
7 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 1:19.505 1:19.109 1:18.555
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 1:19.857 1:19.119 1:18.721
9 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 1:20.006 1:19.272 1:18.939
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 1:19.945 1:19.081 1:19.010
11 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 1:20.279 1:19.325
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 1:20.283 1:19.476
13 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:19.907 1:19.589
14 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:20.256 1:19.672
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 1:20.293 1:19.833
16 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 1:20.419
17 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 1:20.419
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 1:20.520
19 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 1:20.859
20 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 1:21.167

