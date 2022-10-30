Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Qualifying
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|1:19.222
|1:18.566
|1:17.775
|2
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:19.583
|1:18.565
|1:18.079
|3
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|1:19.169
|1:18.552
|1:18.084
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|1:19.706
|1:18.615
|1:18.128
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:19.566
|1:18.560
|1:18.351
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:19.523
|1:18.762
|1:18.401
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1:19.505
|1:19.109
|1:18.555
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:19.857
|1:19.119
|1:18.721
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:20.006
|1:19.272
|1:18.939
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|1:19.945
|1:19.081
|1:19.010
|11
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|1:20.279
|1:19.325
|
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|1:20.283
|1:19.476
|
|13
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:19.907
|1:19.589
|
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:20.256
|1:19.672
|
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20.293
|1:19.833
|
|16
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|1:20.419
|
|
|17
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:20.419
|
|
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|1:20.520
|
|
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|1:20.859
|
|
|20
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|1:21.167
|
|
