Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 30th October, 2022 - 5:08am

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:18.399
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 22 1:18.543 +0.144s
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 18 1:18.876 +0.477s
4 16 Charles Leclerc Scuderia Ferrari 22 1:19.123 +0.724s
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 23 1:19.241 +0.842s
6 55 Carlos Sainz Scuderia Ferrari 20 1:19.301 +0.902s
7 4 Lando Norris McLaren F1 Team 21 1:19.317 +0.918s
8 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo F1 Team 28 1:19.390 +0.991s
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:19.882 +1.483s
10 23 Alex Albon Williams Racing 17 1:19.917 +1.518s
11 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine F1 Team 18 1:19.960 +1.561s
12 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo F1 Team 24 1:20.019 +1.620s
13 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine F1 Team 15 1:20.037 +1.638s
14 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren F1 Team 21 1:20.139 +1.740s
15 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:20.330 +1.931s
16 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin F1 Team 19 1:20.477 +2.078s
17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas F1 Team 24 1:20.598 +2.199s
18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Racing 21 1:20.848 +2.449s
19 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin F1 Team 22 1:20.986 +2.587s
20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas F1 Team 24 1:21.271 +2.872s

