Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:18.399
|
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|22
|1:18.543
|+0.144s
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|18
|1:18.876
|+0.477s
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari
|22
|1:19.123
|+0.724s
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|23
|1:19.241
|+0.842s
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Scuderia Ferrari
|20
|1:19.301
|+0.902s
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:19.317
|+0.918s
|8
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|28
|1:19.390
|+0.991s
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:19.882
|+1.483s
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams Racing
|17
|1:19.917
|+1.518s
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine F1 Team
|18
|1:19.960
|+1.561s
|12
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo F1 Team
|24
|1:20.019
|+1.620s
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine F1 Team
|15
|1:20.037
|+1.638s
|14
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren F1 Team
|21
|1:20.139
|+1.740s
|15
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:20.330
|+1.931s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|19
|1:20.477
|+2.078s
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:20.598
|+2.199s
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Racing
|21
|1:20.848
|+2.449s
|19
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin F1 Team
|22
|1:20.986
|+2.587s
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1 Team
|24
|1:21.271
|+2.872s
