Mostert reveals Gold Coast 500 injury

Chaz Mostert has revealed that he drove to second place in Race 32 at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 with a taped-up shoulder.

“Yeah, after qualifying, I popped my shoulder out getting changed,” said the Optus/Mobil 1 Holden Commodore driver. “So that wasn’t ideal – but everything in the race felt pretty good, so lucky we had our physio here and was able to tape my shoulder and get on with it.”

Despite the issue, the Walkinshaw Andretti United driver scored a second podium in as many days in finishing second place, 2.1s behind race winner Shane van Gisbergen.

“In the race car it [the popped shoulder] feels better than what it does out of it, so heat and in that position feels pretty good, so I should probably do it more often if it comes with these results.”

Mostert’s second place in Race 32 came off the back of a third place in Race 31, both achieved after staring from fourth on the grid.

“For us to come second after two P4 starting positions – pretty stoked with that,” Mostert said. “I’m glad the way the race panned out today, a little bit more clean air, breathing room as well and was able to bring it back in P2.

“I mean, Shane said yesterday he wanted to try and pull a 20-second gap on everyone, so I was pretty motivated in that race to make sure I kept it as little as possible.

“Obviously the Safety Car came at the end, and I had a chance to have a crack at him, but he was bloody quick this weekend”

Mostert’s podiums came in the penultimate race for Walkinshaw Andretti United before the former factory Holden team switches to the Ford Mustang for the Gen3 era.

“It’s good that Adelaide’s back on the calendar again, it’s something that’s definitely been missed – I’m glad that we had this one up first; I feel like Adelaide hopefully depending on what the weather will be like, should be a little bit easier than what we it was here for two 250-kay races – around here was hard yakka.”