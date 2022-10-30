Jones ‘okay’ after escaping fire in Gold Coast pile-up

Macauley Jones said he is “okay” after his Brad Jones Racing ZB Commodore caught fire in a massive Race 32 pile-up on the Gold Coast.

The incident occurred in the early stages of the Sunday leg of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 after James Golding collected a tyre bundle in the beach chicane and lost control in front of the pack.

The remainder of the field piled in, with Jones’ car catching fire before the flames were extinguished.

A number of drivers were seen helping to put the fire out, including Golding and Percat.

“Yeah I’m okay,” Jones said on the broadcast.

“It was obviously a pretty big impact and then the fire extinguisher going off isn’t a good sign.”

The most heavily damaged cars were those of Jones, Percat, Golding, and Broc Feeney.

“We were all pretty line-of-stern, it was a pretty big train actually,” Jones explained.

“They all just started slowing down and saw brake lights; I mean that’s pretty much all I could see was the back of Nick and he grabbed on the brake in that last chicane and I pretty much did the same.

“Pretty much we were both left with nowhere to go and pretty much Golding was just sitting there.

“Nick hit him and I hit Nick up the arse.”

Team owner, Brad Jones added: “We’ve had a pretty tough weekend and a pretty tough year accident damage-wise.

“To top that up here this weekend is disappointing, to say the least.”