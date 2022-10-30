Hamilton explains Qualifying power unit issue

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he battled with a power unit issue during Qualifying for the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion will start tomorrow’s race from third on the grid after recording a time 0.309s slower than pole-sitter Max Verstappen.

Hamilton reported issues back to his team during the session before adding further detail when speaking to the media.

“It started to appear in Q2, and then it was just every run in Q3,” he explained.

“So basically dropping out of power on exits of corners, so I definitely think we were losing quite a bit of time I think out of the last corner and basically out of most of the corners.

“Not really sure what’s happened, it felt like an ignition issue, but I’ll find out from the team.”

Hamilton had topped Qualifying 2 with a 1:18.553s, a lap just 0.013s quicker than team-mate George Russell who went on to post the second fastest time in Qualifying 3.

The Mercedes duo have enjoyed increased pace throughout the weekend thus far in Mexico, the high altitude masking some of the deficits the W13 has with regard to aerodynamic drag.

It’s seen Hamilton and Russell emerge as genuine contenders for Sunday’s race, leaving the squad with high expectations for Qualifying.

“I did the best I could,” said Hamilton, who lost his first lap in Qualifying 3 to track limits.

“I think losing that first lap definitely made the last one very, very difficult. I had to be very reserved on that last lap, just to make sure that it was clean because I was 10th up into that point.

“So, unfortunately, not able to push as hard as I would have liked but nonetheless, I think this is a great result to be second and third, it’s not a bad position to start for tomorrow.

“I hope that we can fix the engine problem for tomorrow.”