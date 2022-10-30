Feeney recounts huge Gold Coast Supercars crash

Broc Feeney has recounted his misfortune in being caught up in a Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 pile-up which left his Red Bull Ampol Supercar battered.

The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver was running 13th on Lap 4 of Race 32 when, three cars ahead, James Golding made a meal of the Beach Chicane complex and clobbered a tyre bundle.

Golding went spinning into the barriers on drivers’ right as a consequence while Feeney was shunted hard by James Courtney as he slowed in a bid to avoid being caught up in the incident.

At least 10 cars incurred damage as the Surfers Paradise track was briefly blocked, and Feeney’s ZB Commodore was among the vehicles eliminated from the contest on the spot.

It was a sorry sight when spotted being carted through the streets of the Gold Coast on a flatbed truck shortly after the conclusion of Race 32 of the Repco Supercars Championship (See photograph above).

“The body is fine after today’s shunt – all good,” said the rookie.

“We had a big improvement overnight and just missed out on the Shootout, which I was pretty gutted by.

“We made a big step forward today and missed out by I think it was a hundredth, so it was pretty disappointing.

“I dropped a couple of spots off the start but the car felt really good; it felt like we made an improvement from yesterday and I had plenty of speed on the guys around me.

“We went through the Beach Chicane and one of the cars ahead had a big moment, hit a tyre bundle, and spun out into the fence and initially I thought I was going to be okay.

“I slowed right up and was trying to avoid the crash myself and then got a massive whack from behind.

“That pushed me into the car that was stopped and then into the fence and then another three cars piled into the back of me.

“Thankfully I’m all good, but just sucks obviously; the car is pretty smashed.”

The 20-year-old remains sixth in the drivers’ championship, where he started the Gold Coast event and then sat also after finishing 14th in Race 31.

He had qualified 15th for the weekend’s first encounter but was only bumped out of the Top 10 Shootout by, ironically, Golding’s late effort in Qualifying which beat his personal-best by 0.0381s.

The DNF is Feeney’s first in this, his first full Championship campaign.

“This next month is supposed to be focused on building Gen3 cars and now we’ve got to repair our car before Adelaide, so it’s just a shame,” he added.

“We’ve been having such a good year, finishing all the races and being super consistent and then having something that was completely out of our hands, is a shame.

“It’s been a pretty tough weekend but we’ll bounce back for Adelaide and try and end the season on a high.”

On the upside for Triple Eight, Shane van Gisbergen’s dominant win saw it clinch the teams’ championship, even before the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s Anton De Pasquale was disqualified, although the title is not official until the final event is run and won.

That is the Valo Adelaide 500, which takes place on December 1-4.