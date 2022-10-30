De Pasquale disqualified from Race 32 on Gold Coast

Anton De Pasquale has been disqualified from Race 32 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The #11 Shell V-Power Racing Team entry was initially classified 10th in the Surfers Paradise finale after a time penalty applied to Will Brown, but will now score zero points from the 85-lap encounter.

UPDATED: The release of the stewards report now confirms that the entry, which was subject to a post-race investigation, breached the minimum tyre pressure.

“After the Race and following admission by Racing Team (Aust) Pty Ltd that during a Pit Stop for Car 11, the incoming rear left tyre on the Car was below the minimum pressure of 17psi when fitted, the Stewards imposed the recommended minimum penalty of disqualification from Race 32 on Car 11, Anton De Pasquale,” reads the report, in part.

Which stop is not specified in said report, but the message was only delivered on the timing screen as the race finished, after De Pasquale was pitted a third time in an unsuccessful bid to take advantage of a late Safety Car period by fitting fresh rubber to his Mustang.

The final classification now shows Car #11 as a ‘DSQ’, with De Pasquale dropping one spot to fifth in the drivers’ championship, while team-mate Will Davison is elevated to fourth.

In the teams’ standings, Dick Johnson Racing remains locked into second position, now unable to overhaul Triple Eight Race Engineering but also mathematically safe from being overhauled by the first pair of Tickford Racing entries with one event remaining.

