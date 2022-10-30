Alonso condemns abuse of FIA steward

Fernando Alonso has given his support to FIA Steward Silvia Bellot after she received abuse online following the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

Alonso was initially penalised following the Circuit of The Americas event last weekend when Haas submitted a post-race.

Bellot was one of four Stewards on duty, together with former racer Enrique Bernoldi, Dennis Dean, and Australian Garry Connelly.

They allowed a protest from Haas post-race which resulted in a 30-second time penalty being handed to Alonso.

That has since been overturned after Alpine exercised its Right of Review, successfully arguing the Haas protest should not have been accepted.

It has been a messy saga with Bellot feeling the wrath of fans online.

“I strongly condemn the recent online abuse which has been directed at FIA Race Steward Silvia Bellot,” Alonso wrote on Instagram.

“This type of hateful behaviour is unacceptable in sport and society.

“It is particularly deplorable that these comments are aimed at one of our sport’s volunteers and officials.

“I will continue to support the FIA and F1 in their efforts to drive out such harm and harassment and I call on others to do the same.”

Bellot is an FIA Women in Motorsport Ambassador and was the first female FIA Race Director, overseeing Formula 2 and Formula 3 in 2020.

She began in motorsport as a volunteer and now has over a decade worth of experience in Formula 1.