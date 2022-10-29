Van Gisbergen peeved after inaction on Gold Coast kerb strikes

Shane van Gisbergen has expressed frustration after nothing was done to fix what is claimed as an inconsistency in the track’s kerb sensor system at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

During the Friday press conference, the top three from practice said they were confused by the “random” kerb strikes on the opening day at the Surfers Paradise street circuit.

It is believed a ‘petition’ was signed by the Supercars field to get something done, though ultimately no change was made overnight.

Kerb strikes remained a talking point following Saturday’s qualifying session, which was topped by van Gisbergen.

“We can talk about it all day, it’s a shame that it’s the biggest talking point here,” said the Red Bull Ampol Racing driver.

“The top three drivers, all of us after press conference we decided to do something.

“We got everyone to sign the form, everyone agreed that the kerbs aren’t good enough and we need to do something.

“Thought we had good discussions last night and thought we had some progress, all the drivers were stoked and then come back and this morning and they said ‘no, that’s how it is’.

“You just go into Turn 2, every time I go through Turn 2 I’m just waiting for the radio to crack open if it’s a hop or not, so I have no idea.

“One time I completely cut the corner on a slower lap and there was no hop.

“It’s very average that it’s like this.

“And it’s not the same for everyone, it’s different however your car flies.

“It’s a real lottery and they didn’t help us; all the drivers agreed we need to do something and we’ve done nothing.”

Supercars will return to the circuit for the Top 10 Shootout at 13:05 local time/14:05 AEDT.