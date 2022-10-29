Van Gisbergen eyeing more race wins amid Supercars title glory

Shane van Gisbergen wants to close out the 2022 Supercars season with his race-winning form after clinching the Drivers’ Championship on the Gold Coast.

The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver took victory in Race 31 on the streets of Surfers Paradise to secure his third drivers’ title (2016, 2021, and 2022).

It was a commanding performance for Car #97, having overcome pole-sitter, David Reynolds, before taking the chequered flag more than 15 seconds ahead of the Grove Racing driver.

Van Gisbergen notched up his 20th race win of 2022, the most ever in a single Supercars season, still with three races remaining.

In incredible form, he has also won 11 of the last 13 races.

“Nothing yet,” he said when asked about his emotions on the title win.

“I want to come out tomorrow and do the same job, so I’ll keep focussed.

“It’s certainly pretty special and to see how much effort [the team has] been putting in and just how good our cars are.

“I’m stoked, it’s hard to put it into words yet.”

The Supercars field will return to the track on Sunday for qualifying at 09:55 local time/10:55 AEDT.