Russell fastest as Leclerc crashes in FP2 tyre test

George Russell has gone fastest in Free Practice 2 as Charles Leclerc crashed out while performing tyre testing at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver set his best lap on a set of soft compound tyres while the bulk of the field was in action on behalf of Pirelli.

Russell and Esteban Ocon both sat out Free Practice 1 and were among those queued at pit exit to begin working on their own programme in the opening 45 minutes of the session.

A new Renault power unit had been bolted into Ocon’s car after Jack Doohan had experienced problems with the one that had been fitted earlier in the day.

The team had reverted to the unit used during the United States Grand Prix a week ago, avoiding any possible grid penalties.

Kevin Magnussen was absent as the session began, the Haas sidelines as the team worked to replace the power unit for the Dane – for which he attracted a five-place grid penalty.

Yuki Tsunoda was another out on track with a free choice of tyres after Liam Lawson took his place in Free Practice 1.

Russell moved to the top of the standings after 10 minutes, logging a 1:21.742s on the medium compound tyre.

That was usurped by Verstappen, who was on the prototype tyres and managed a 1:21.588s.

Those who’d run in Free Practice 1 were working to a prescribed run plan, dictated by Pirelli, as they develop the 2023 tyres.

A switch to soft tyres saw Russell shoot back to the top of the timesheets, followed by Tsunoda and Ocon.

The Mercedes driver managed a 1:19.970s to head the pack by 0.8s, while Lewis Hamilton was the leading prototype running in fourth with a 1:21.509s.

With 33 minutes run, the red flag was shown when Charles Leclerc spun and crashed into the barriers in the Esses.

His Ferrari appeared to snap suddenly early, the back end stepping out at turn-in to the opening left-hander of the sequence.

The result was a hefty impact into the Tecpro barrier, damaging the back end of the car and triggering a lengthy stoppage to repair the damage.

Running resumed 20 minutes later with a queue forming at the exit of pit lane.

Teams were compelled to run 26 laps for Pirelli with the tyres being used known to be at the softer end of the spectrum.

Though Hamilton was the fastest of the prototype runners, little could be read into his time – nor the comparison to team-mate Russell at the top of the standings.

That’s because teams were unable to optimise their cars for the new tyres, else it would defeat the purpose of the test in Pirelli’s eyes.

With two minutes remaining, the red flag was shown when Guanyu Zhou rolled to a halt in the Stadium section.

The Chinese driver pulled to the side of the road and climbed out of the Alfa Romeo Sauber with a hydraulic failure.

The session was not resumed, confirming Russell fastest from Tsunoda and Ocon – three of the five drivers who’d not driven in Free Practice 1.

Magnussen did get out, managing 21 laps to finish 18th fastest with 21 laps to his name, the second-fewest of all drivers.

Results: Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 2