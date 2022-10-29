Ricciardo has recovered from US disappointment

Daniel Ricciardo has recovered from the disappointment that followed his performance in last weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

The Australian finished last but one in Circuit of The Americas and cut a dejected figure post-race when speaking with the media.

A week on, he claims he’s put that disappointment behind him and is now looking forward to racing in Mexico City.

“Fresh off a race it’s always… you haven’t debriefed, you haven’t had much time to really assess anything other than what you were just involved in,” Ricciardo said when asked by Speedcafe.com about his mental state.

“Obviously, from my point of view, the race… I knew from early in the race that it was going to be a struggle.

“I could just feel that the car wasn’t underneath me, and battling with others, comparing to the others, I could feel where they were stronger and where I simply couldn’t compete with them.

“So, of course, it was not the race or the competition I want to be involved in, where you feel a little bit hopeless in battle.

“Certainly, let’s say, normal and natural to feel the way I did,” he added of his post-race demeanour.

“I think a few days removed, after also a little bit of debriefs and all the rest of it… Coming to this race, spring in my step, another chance to get it right.

“So that’s cool, and I was pretty lucky – stayed in Austin, so that was fun. Chilled.”

Ricciardo remains without a drive for 2023 with most recent suggestions linking him with a Reserve Driver role at Mercedes or Red Bull as he targets a potential return to the grid for 2024.